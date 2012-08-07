Aug 7 One of America's historic industrial
sites, the 120-year-old Sparrows Point steel mill in Baltimore,
where steel for the Golden Gate Bridge was forged, went on the
auction block on Tuesday.
The plant is one of three steelmaking assets put up for sale
by RG Steel LLC, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
protection on May 31.
Sparrows Point and another RG Steel mill in Warren, Ohio,
were part of an auction scheduled at the law offices of Willkie
Farr & Gallagher in Manhattan.
The law firm did not return calls asking for confirmation,
but a source familiar with the situation said the auction, which
had been postponed for a week, was underway.
Maryland's Department of the Environment objected to the
sale of Sparrows Point, saying in a court filing o n T uesday that
it must include a plan for completing environmental clean-up
that had been approved for the site.
Any sale must have the approval of Delaware's Bankruptcy
court, which was to hold a hearing o n W ednesday.
Last week, some equipment and facilities from RG's Wheeling
mill at Mingo Junction, Ohio, were sold off at auction. But the
price was small change compared with the $1.2 billion RG Steel
paid Russian steelmaker Severstal for all three plants
last year.
Equipment and intellectual property related to the Wheeling
plant were sold to Nucor Corp for $7 million, while its
Martins Ferry mill in Ohio was sold for $2 million. RG Steel
also sold its equity rights in Ohio Coatings Co to Esmark Steel
Group for $1.5 million.
Steel was first made at Sparrows Point in 1889. By the
mid-20th century, it was the world's largest steel mill,
stretching four miles on the southeast edge of Baltimore harbor.
Purchased by Bethlehem Steel in 1916, the mill's steel ended
up as girders in the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco and in
cables for the George Washington Bridge in New York City.
Industry analysts said although Sparrows Point has some
modern equipment, such as a cold mill, other machinery is 100
years old and potential buyers were more likely to pick off
parts, rather than purchase the whole facility.
Charles Bradford, of Bradford Research in New York, said
Nucor might be interested in the cold mill, but not the whole
plant, as it has a similar mill in Alabama.
The case is In re: WP Steel Venture LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court for the District of Delaware, No. 12-11661.