(Corrects second paragraph and headline to show that Nucor
bought equipment in Wheeling, not an entire plant)
Aug 2 RG Steel LLC, which filed for bankruptcy
protection in May, has found buyers for some of its assets as
the steel maker looks to restructure its debt and work its way
out of bankruptcy.
A notice filed with Delaware's bankruptcy court said that
equipment and intellectual property related to t he company's
plant in Wheeling, West Virginia, w er e s old to Nucor Corp for $7
million whi le its Martins Ferry mill in Ohio was sold for $2
million to Quay Mull and Joseph Gompers.
Mull has been identified as a businessman based in Ohio,
according to local media reports.
RG Steel also said it has sold its equity rights in Ohio
Coatings Co to Esmark Steel Group for $1.5 million.
Earlier this week, the auction of the company's Sparrows
Point plant in Baltimore and a plant in Warren, Ohio, were
postponed to Aug. 7, as RG Steel seeks an additional week to
find a lead, or "stalking horse," bidder for the property.
All the winning bids are subject to court approval.
The United States on behalf of the Environmental Protection
Agency on Wednesday filed its objection to the company's motion
to sell virtually all its assets.
In his filing, Ignacia Moreno, Assistant Attorney General of
the Environment and Natural Resources Division, said steel
plants are regulated under environmental laws and RG Steel's
plants have pending environmental actions against them.
The EPA said it is not aware of which properties will be
part of the upcoming sale hearing and needs more time to
identify the financial ability of the buyers to comply with
environmental laws.
RG Steel filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on May
31, saying it could not overcome the deterioration of the steel
market.
The case is In re: WP Steel Venture LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court for the District of Delaware, No. 12-11661.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Supriya Kurane)