Aug 3 RG Steel LLC, which filed for bankruptcy
protection in May, has found a buyer for its Mingo Junction,
Ohio steel plant for $20 million, court records show.
The steel plant is being sold to Frontier Industrial Corp.
On Wednesday, the company found buyers for some of its
assets as the steel maker looks to restructure its debt and work
its way out of bankruptcy.
Earlier this week, the auction of the company's Sparrows
Point plant in Baltimore and a plant in Warren, Ohio, was
postponed to Aug. 7, as RG Steel seeks an additional week to
find a lead, or "stalking horse," bidder for the property.
All the winning bids are subject to court approval.
RG Steel filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on May
31, saying it could not overcome the deterioration of the steel
market.
The case is In re: WP Steel Venture LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court for the District of Delaware, No. 12-11661.