* Says it has a liquidity crisis
* Plants are located in Maryland, Ohio, West Virginia
By Steve James
May 24 RG Steel said on Thursday it was
suffering a liquidity crisis, looking for a buyer and would idle
all three of its steel-making plants starting in June.
Letters had been sent to workers telling them the company
would stop operations at its Sparrows Point steel mill outside
Baltimore and its plants in Warren, Ohio and Wheeling, West
Virginia, RG spokeswoman Bette Kovach said. She did not say how
long the stoppage would last.
Sparrows Point employs about 2,000 workers, but Kovach did
not know how many workers there or at the other plants would be
laid-off.
She said the privately held company had a liquidity crisis
because "markets have been softer than anticipated."
RG Steel bought the plants from Russian steelmaker
Severstal last year for about $1.2 billion, making it
the fourth-largest flat-rolled steel producer in the country.
But the company has struggled as the U.S. steel industry is
going through a period of weak demand, rising costs and
shrinking margins. Steel production capacity in the U.S.
industry has not fully recovered from the recession and remains
at about 80 percent.
There is a similar situation in the U.S. coal industry,
where several producers have cut production as prices have
tumbled. Patriot Coal said this week it is in
discussions for a loan package to resolve its liqidity problems.
Analyst Michelle Applebaum of Steel Market Intelligence in
Chicago, said the combined impact of shutdowns at both Sparrows
Point and Warren will be a little more than 5 percent of the
sheet market in the United States.
"While capacity reductions in the domestic market are great
news, overall the malaise in steel is really coming from China,
so that production cuts in the U.S. won't likely be sufficient
to stem the tide of declining prices," Applebaum said.
She said April sheet steel imports to the United States are
at their highest level since December 2006 and are likely to
stay at high levels due to overproduction in the global market.
RG Steel, part of the family held Renco Group, said it had
filed notice of the impending plant cutbacks with United
Steelworkers union (USW) officials and labor regulators.
USW District 1 Director Dave McCall, who chairs
negotiations with RG Steel, said: "Our union is continuing to
work closely with RG Steel management to improve the company's
liquidity during this process, and we are focused on preserving
the tradition of making steel in these communities for the long
term."
In a letter to the USW, RG said it had had "an immediate,
unexpected liquidity crisis." It said its lenders and equity
investors, which it diod not name, had advised RG that they are
suspending funding of ongoing operations.
"As a consequence of this unexpected development, the
company is actively pursuing a buyer of some or all of the
company's assets," RG said in the letter.
Though it is hopeful that a buyer will be found, a sale
process under these circumstances is fraught with uncertainty,
the company said. In the meantime, it said it was compelled to
idle its three plants.
"Given the exigency and uncertainty of the situation, we do
not know at this time whether the idling will be temporary or
permanent," it said.