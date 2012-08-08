By Tom Hals
WILMINGTON, Del. Aug 8 The historic Sparrows
Point steel mill was sold to liquidator Hilco Industrial for
about $72 million on Tuesday, according to a person familiar
with the result of a bankruptcy auction.
The 120-year-old Baltimore mill, where steel for the Golden
Gate Bridge was forged, was one of three steelmaking assets put
up for sale by RG Steel LLC, which filed for Chapter 11
bankruptcy protection on May 31.
RG Steel's mill in Warren, Ohio, was purchased by C.J.
Betters, according to the source, who was not authorized to
discuss the auction results. C.J. Betters said it would keep
mill in working condition for a period of time in the hope an
operator can be found, according to the source.
The auction results must be approved by the U.S. bankruptcy
court in Wilmington, Delaware. A hearing is scheduled for Aug.
15 to approve the sales.
Gary Epstein, chief marketing officer of Hilco Trading Co
LLC, declined to comment.
RG Steel's attorney, Matthew Feldman of Willkie Farr &
Gallagher, did not immediately respond to a phone call or email
seeking comment. Xiaojuan Huang, an attorney who according to
court records represents C.J. Betters, also did not return a
call seeking comment.
Last week, some equipment and facilities from RG's Wheeling
mill at Mingo Junction, Ohio, were sold off at auction.
The money raised from the auctions will help repay RG
Steel's creditors.
The money fetched at the auctions is small change compared
with the $1.2 billion RG Steel paid for the three plants,
purchased from Russian steelmaker Severstal last year.
The case is In re: WP Steel Venture LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court for the District of Delaware, No. 12-11661.