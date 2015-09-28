* RHB announced $565 million rights issue in April
* But Aabar unhappy with sliding value of its stake
* Malaysia currency, markets hit by worsening trade position
* Malaysian PM under pressure from 1MDB controversy
* Impetus for Abu Dhabi-Malaysia ties may have shifted
By Yantoultra Ngui and Stanley Carvalho
KUALA LUMPUR/ABU DHABI, Sept 28 Abu Dhabi state
fund Aabar Investments may refuse to invest in a 2.5 billion
ringgit ($565 million) rights issue by RHB Capital in a sign of
disappointment among Gulf investors with economic and political
instability in Malaysia.
RHB, Malaysia's fourth largest bank by assets,
announced the rights issue in April to support its growth and
meet regulatory requirements for capital. Aabar owns
about 21 percent of the bank.
But three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters
in the last few days that Aabar was unlikely to buy into the
offer, at least partly because it was disappointed by the
performance of its investment in RHB as Malaysia's currency and
financial markets sag.
"Aabar isn't too happy with their investment in RHB and they
aren't going to subscribe," said a Malaysian investment banker
who is in contact with RHB, declining to be named because of
commercial sensitivities.
Spokesmen for Aabar and RHB declined to comment.
Malaysia's markets have been hit this year by a worsening of
its trade position due to weak prices for liquefied natural gas
exports, and by allegations of mismanagement and graft at state
fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), whose advisory
board is chaired by Prime Minister Najib Razak.
Shares in RHB are down 21 percent since the end of 2014 and
44 percent lower than the price at which Aabar bought its RHB
stake from Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank in June 2011. The
stake is now worth about $740 million.
RHB said last week that it was extending the period for
subscriptions to its rights issue by nearly two months, after
Malaysia's central bank ordered that Aabar be allowed to buy no
more than 15 percent of the rights - a restriction included in
the 2011 deal through which Aabar purchased its original stake.
The closing of the offer was delayed to Nov. 23 "to allow
time for the board to engage with the relevant regulators and to
deliberate and implement the rights issue in the most efficient
manner, after considering the order", RHB said last week.
But the sources told Reuters that regardless of the 15
percent restriction, Aabar was reluctant to buy any rights.
A second investment banker in Malaysia said he had been told
by Aabar executives that the Abu Dhabi fund was not subscribing
at all. There was hardly any communication between Aabar and
RHB, the banker said.
A source close to the senior management of Abu Dhabi's
state-owned International Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC), the
parent of Aabar, said Aabar was unlikely to subscribe.
He also said any investment by Aabar was unlikely for the
forseeable future until management changes there were completed.
Aabar appointed a new chief executive, Mohamed al-Mehairi, last
month; its chairman stepped down earlier this year.
Abu Dhabi and Malaysia have close investment and diplomatic
ties, which strengthened after the 2008-09 global financial
crisis. The relationship allowed Abu Dhabi to deploy some of its
vast oil wealth in Malaysia, a moderate Muslim-majority nation
with a fast-growing economy.
The impetus for the relationship may have changed at least
temporarily, however, as the Malaysian economy has run into
headwinds and low oil prices have slashed the financial surplus
which Abu Dhabi has available to invest abroad.
In May, IPIC effectively agreed to bail out loss-making
1MDB, undertaking to provide it with $1 billion in cash, assume
$3.5 billion of 1MDB debt and forgive an undisclosed amount of
debt owed to IPIC by 1MDB.
In exchange, IPIC was to receive assets from 1MDB. But these
assets have still not been publicly named, and their value may
have declined in recent months as the Malaysian ringgit has
tumbled and the controversy over 1MDB's operations has
increased, putting pressure on Najib's government.
(Writing by Andrew Torchia; Editing by mark Heinrich)