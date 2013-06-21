UPDATE 2-Australia's TPG Telecom shakes up 4G market with new $1.4 bln network
* Telstra shares down 7 pct (Recasts throughout, updates shares, adds analyst comment)
SINGAPORE/KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 Malaysia's state pension fund has hired Goldman Sachs to consider its options with the fund's 41 percent stake in RHB Capital Berhad , according to people familiar with the matter, which include a plan to buy the rest of the bank.
RHB, Malaysia's fourth-largest bank, has a market capitalisation of $6.8 billion. Its second-largest shareholder, Abu Dhabi's Aabar Investment, holds a 22 percent stake.
Malaysia's Employees Provident Fund (EPF) and Aabar were not immediately available to comment. A spokeswoman for Goldman Sachs declined to comment.
* Telstra shares down 7 pct (Recasts throughout, updates shares, adds analyst comment)
BEIJING, April 12 Beijing has ordered 15 online real estate portals to remove misleading information, false advertising and even advice on feng shui by Wednesday, as part of its campaign to cool a red-hot housing market.