SINGAPORE/KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 Malaysia's state pension fund has hired Goldman Sachs to consider its options with the fund's 41 percent stake in RHB Capital Berhad , according to people familiar with the matter, which include a plan to buy the rest of the bank.

RHB, Malaysia's fourth-largest bank, has a market capitalisation of $6.8 billion. Its second-largest shareholder, Abu Dhabi's Aabar Investment, holds a 22 percent stake.

Malaysia's Employees Provident Fund (EPF) and Aabar were not immediately available to comment. A spokeswoman for Goldman Sachs declined to comment.