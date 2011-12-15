KUALA LUMPUR Dec 15 The merger between
Malaysian lender RHB Capital's banking group and OSK
Investment Bank is expected to be finalised by March, The Edge
Financial Daily reported on Thursday citing unidentified
sources.
"(The parties) are nearing completion of discussions and aim
to submit the details of the merger (to the central bank) as
early as this month," a source familiar with the matter was
quoted as saying.
"The due diligence undertaken by RHB Capital for the
proposed takeover of OSK Investment Bank is on track and the
whole deal is targeted to be finalised by March of next year, if
everything goes well."
RHB and OSK Holdings Bhd have been in merger
discussions since receiving approval from Malaysia's central
bank in October to commence talks, the success of which will
create the country's largest stock broker.
RHB's managing director, Kellee Kam, was earlier quoted as
saying that the merger proposal would be finalised in December.
Kam said it was too early to say if the merger would be
finalised by March, when asked to comment on The Edge's report
on Thursday.
OSK declined to comment.
(Reporting by Liau Y-Sing; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)