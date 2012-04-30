KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 Malaysia's RHB Capital
Bhd and OSK Holdings Bhd h ave obtained the
finance ministry's approval to merge RH B's banking group with
OSK's investment bank, according to filings to the local bourse.
"Further details on the possible merger will be announced
upon the execution of a conditional share purchase agreement
between OSK and RHB," both RHB and OSK said in separate filings
to the local stock exchange on late Friday.
The proposed deal with OSK will enable RHB, Malaysia's
fifth-biggest banking group by assets, to capture the No. 1 slot
from CIMB Group Holdings Bhd in the domestic stock
broking business.
Newspaper reports have pegged the deal value at up to 2.5
billion ringgit ($821.56 million). OSK and RHB have been in
talks since late last year.
The deal comes as Malaysian authorities have been
encouraging bank mergers to create larger groups with the
financial muscle to grab regional market share.
The acquisition will give RHB access to OSK's significant
operations in Singapore and other markets such as Hong Kong,
Indonesia and Cambodia. RH B's market share in the stock broking
business will increase to nearly 15 percent from about 10
percent.
The deal will see OSK, a small financial group built up by
veteran broker Ong Leong Huat, inject its investment banking,
wealth management and stockbroking assets into RHB.
($1 = 3.0430 Malaysian ringgits)
(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui and Anshuman Daga; Editing
Niluksi Koswanage)