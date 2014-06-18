FRANKFURT, June 18 German defence group
Rheinmetall is set to sign a 2.7 billion euro ($3.7
billion) deal in the coming weeks for the production of 980
Fuchs 2 military vehicles for Algeria, newspaper Handelsblatt
reported on Wednesday, without citing sources.
Germany said this month it would adopt a more cautious
approach towards arms exports after a 24 percent surge last year
fuelled a domestic debate on military sales.
It was the world's third-largest arms exporter after the
United States and Russia from 2008 to 2012.
Handelsblatt said the contract for the Fuchs 2 armoured
personnel carriers is part of a bundle of deals with the north
African country worth 10 billion euros for German companies
including ThyssenKrupp and Daimler.
ThyssenKrupp will deliver two frigates, while Daimler will
be a technology partner for the production of trucks and
military vehicles, the paper reported.
Officials at the three companies were not immediately
available for comment outside business hours.
A spokesman for the German economy ministry declined to
comment.
($1 = 0.7345 Euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; editing by Jason Neely)