CANBERRA Dec 12 Germany's Rheinmetall MAN has won a A$1.9 billion contract to supply Australia's military with trucks, The Age newspaper said on Monday, citing unnamed sources close to the tender.

The contract to supply 2,700 light, medium and heavy vehicles, will see Rheinmetall trucks originally allocated to the British armed forces diverted to Australia after the British cut their order.

Australian Defence Minister Stephen Smith is due to hold a press conference on new military acquisitions later on Monday, but his office could not immediately confirm the report. (Reporting by Rob Taylor; Editing by Ed Davies)