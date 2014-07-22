FRANKFURT, July 22 Germany's Rheinmetall plans to shift a unit making aluminium engine blocks to a joint venture with China's Hasco to help finance growth at its automotive business, its chief executive, Armin Papperger, told a German newspaper.

"We will contribute our subsidiary KS Aluminium-Technologie to a joint venture with Hasco," daily Handelsblatt quoted Papperger as saying in an interview published on Tuesday.

Hasco - which is about 60-percent owned by automotive group SAIC - will inject capital into the 50-50 joint venture, the paper said.

Rheinmetall and Hasco already have three joint ventures making, among other products, pistons and cylinder heads.

KS Aluminium-Technologie has about 1,000 employees and generates annual revenue of 200 million euros ($270.5 million).

($1 = 0.7394 Euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Alan Raybould)