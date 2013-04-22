BRIEF-Jinzi Ham announces FY 2016 dividend payment; unit to buy shares in data service firm
* Says co plans to use additional paid-in capital to distribute 6 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016
FRANKFURT, April 22 German industrial group Rheinmetall said one of its affiliate companies has set up a joint venture with a Chinese partner to make and market pumps for the automotive sector.
Pierburg Pump Technology GmbH has joined with Shanghai Xingfu Motorcycle Co., Ltd., which belongs to Huayu Automotive Systems Co., Ltd. (SAIC Group), to set up the joint venture, Rheinmetall said in a statement on Monday.
Each party holds a 50-percent stake in the new Shanghai-based venture, called Pierburg Huayu Pump Technology Co., Ltd, Rheinmetall said. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
* Says it issues new shares via private placement and raises 230 million yuan in total, for funding acquisition and projects