FRANKFURT, April 22 German industrial group Rheinmetall said one of its affiliate companies has set up a joint venture with a Chinese partner to make and market pumps for the automotive sector.

Pierburg Pump Technology GmbH has joined with Shanghai Xingfu Motorcycle Co., Ltd., which belongs to Huayu Automotive Systems Co., Ltd. (SAIC Group), to set up the joint venture, Rheinmetall said in a statement on Monday.

Each party holds a 50-percent stake in the new Shanghai-based venture, called Pierburg Huayu Pump Technology Co., Ltd, Rheinmetall said. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Christoph Steitz)