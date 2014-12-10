BRIEF-Renasant says Robinson Mcgraw to step down as CEO
* Renasant - on April 25, co said E. Robinson Mcgraw to step down as chief executive officer of company and Renasant Bank, effective May 1, 2018
FRANKFURT Dec 10 German defence group Rheinmetall said one of its subsidiaries agreed to pay a fine to end a criminal investigation of suspected bribery payments during arms deals in Greece.
The fine imposed on Rheinmetall Defence Electronics GmbH (RDE) by the senior prosecutor of Bremen, the northern German city where the unit is based, comes to 37.07 million euros ($46.01 million), Rheinmetall said on Wednesday.
Of that, 36.77 million euros are allocated to the confiscation of profits, which can be applied towards tax, it said.
The investigation was part of a wide-ranging corruption inquiry into arms procurement in Greece.
($1 = 0.8057 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
* Renasant - on April 25, co said E. Robinson Mcgraw to step down as chief executive officer of company and Renasant Bank, effective May 1, 2018
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, April 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco de los Trabajadores' (Bantrab) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+'. Fitch has also affirmed the long-term National scale ratings of Bantrab and Financiera de los Trabajadores (Fintrab) at 'BBB(gtm)'. The ratings have been removed from Rating Watch Negative and assigned a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. Bantrab's IDR