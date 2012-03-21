FRANKFURT, March 21 Germany's Rheinmetall
said on Wednesday that floating its automotive parts
supply division remained an option that it would weigh depending
on stock market developments.
The group, which is also a defence contractor, said in
January that its plan for an initial public offering of the
automotive division remained on hold due to volatile
markets.
Rheinmetall also said on Wednesday that it expects 2012
sales to rise to 4.9 billion euros ($6.5 billion), up from 4.5
billion last year.
Earnings before interest and tax in 2012 should be at about
last year's level of 354 million euros, it added.
($1 = 0.7564 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger)