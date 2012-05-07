* No cap hike envisioned, only sale of Rheinmetall's shares
* Rheinmetall will initially remain majority shareholder
* Company to gradually give up control of KSPG in stages
FRANKFURT, May 7 German industrial group
Rheinmetall plans to float its auto parts division
KSPG on the stock exchange in the first half of this year to
focus on its military defense business.
"Rheinmetall will initially remain majority shareholder in
KSPG, but intends to give up control of the company in steps,"
the company said on Monday.
"The plan is to only place shares currently held by
Rheinmetall in the IPO," it added, dismissing any speculation
that there could be a capital increase through the issue of new
shares.
Normally investors subscribing to an initial public offering
(IPO) prefer to see the new listed company also receive proceeds
from a share sale, as opposed to simply buying stock from the
previous owner looking to exit his stake.
Last July, Rheinmetall announced that it was exploring an
IPO of KSPG in a move that would topple its previous two-pillar
strategy. It later put the plan on ice due to high market
volatility but kept an IPO as an option.
KPSG grew its revenue by 17 percent to 2.31 billion euros
last year and widened its operating profit margin to 6.5 percent
from 4.1 percent a year earlier.
Mainly specialising in combustion engine components, KSPG
aims to profit from a major trend in the car industry towards
reducing carbon emissions and boosting fuel efficiency through
products like its variable valve control system or its exhaust
gas recirculation (EGR) devices. [I D:n L6E8C94KK]
