* Rheinmetall delays IPO plans until "appropriate time"
* Volatile markets blamed for disrupting listing
FRANKFURT, June 26 German defence group
Rheinmetall has postponed plans for an initial public
offering (IPO) of its automobile parts division KSPG due to euro
zone market volatility.
A raft of IPOs have been blown off course by sagging
financial markets, a factor which prompted German chemicals firm
Evonik to shelve plans to go public earlier this month.
"Over the past weeks, capital markets as well as the
economic and political situation in the eurozone have not
stabilised to a degree necessary for an IPO," Rheinmetall said
on Tuesday, adding an IPO remained an option.
Europe has seen little significant IPO activity since the
middle of last year, save for DKSH and Ziggo
which both found strong support in March.
Last July, Rheinmetall, which also makes armoured vehicles
and the guns for Leopard and Abrams tanks, said it was exploring
an IPO of KSPG.
Company sources told Reuters last month Rheinmetall would
wait for the results of the June 17 Greek election before
deciding over the IPO.
Since the initial announcement last year, the MSCI World
stock index has lost about 8 percent and see-sawed
massively.
Earlier this year, Motor sport racing company Formula One
delayed a Singapore IPO worth up to $3 billion. Sentiment
towards new issues was also undermined by social networking site
Facebook's IPO, which was marred by technical issues and
over-ambitious pricing.
