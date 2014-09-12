* Rheinmetall mulls buying rival Krauss Maffei -
FRANKFURT, Sept 12 German tank manufacturer
Rheinmetall is interested in a takeover of rival
Krauss Maffei Wegmann (KMW) and ThyssenKrupp's
submarine business, German daily Handelsblatt said on
Friday, citing unnamed company sources.
Rheinmetall and ThyssenKrupp declined to comment. Krauss
Maffei Wegmann was not immediately available for comment.
Rheinmetall wants to bulk up in response to efforts by KMW
to combine with French rival Nexter, a move designed to help
them withstand defence-spending cuts, the paper said.
Last month, Germany's economy minister urged the country's
arms industry to consolidate with European peers, making clear
that years of expansive exports were over.
KMW is standing by plans to merge with Nexter despite
reports the German economy minister favours an all-German deal
between KMW and Rheinmetall, who together build Puma tanks for
Germany's Bundeswehr.
Rheinmetall is also interested in buying ThyssenKrupp's
Marine systems business, Handeslblatt said.
To help finance the deal, Rheinmetall could sell its
automotive division Kolbenschmidt Pierburg (IPO-KSGP.F) to
Thyssen, the paper also said.
An industry source said Thyssen was understood to be ready
to talk about selling its Marine Systems unit - which includes
submarines and had revenue of 1.3 billion euros ($1.7 billion)
in 2012/13 - for the right price.
In exchange, Rheinmetall could buy ThyssenKrupp's
submarine manufacturing division HDW, the paper said,
adding Rheinmetall could also buy Airbus units Atlas
Elektronik or Optronics.
(1 US dollar = 0.7738 euro)
(Reporting by Edward Taylor in Frankfurt, Matthias Inverardi
and Anneli Palmen in Duesseldorf, with Sabine Siebold in
Berlin; Editing by David Holmes)