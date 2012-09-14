FRANKFURT, Sept 14 German defence group
Rheinmetall has cancelled plans for an initial public
offering (IPO) of its automobile parts division KSPG due to euro
zone political and market uncertainty.
"We are under no time pressure as the medium-term
development of the company is secured even without an IPO of
automotive", Chief Executive Klaus Eberhardt said in a statement
on Friday, adding a listing remained an option in the future.
A raft of IPOs have been blown off course by sagging
financial markets, a factor which contributed to German insurer
Talanx's and chemicals firm Evonik's calling off plans to go
public.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze, Editing by Jonathan Gould)