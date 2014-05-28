FRANKFURT May 28 German defence group Rheinmetall said it won an order for the delivery of up to 2,000 military vehicles to Sweden and Norway and all related maintenance services in a deal worth up to 2 billion euros ($2.72 billion).

Sweden and Norway have signed respective framework agreements and intend to order the vehicles between 2014 and 2026, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

In a first step, Norway and Sweden have placed an order for 335 vehicles worth 200 million euros, to be delivered between 2015 and 2017, Rheinmetall said.

Shares in the company extended gains and traded up 2 percent at 1000 GMT. ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Arno Schuetze)