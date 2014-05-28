FRANKFURT May 28 German defence group
Rheinmetall said it won an order for the delivery of
up to 2,000 military vehicles to Sweden and Norway and all
related maintenance services in a deal worth up to 2 billion
euros ($2.72 billion).
Sweden and Norway have signed respective framework
agreements and intend to order the vehicles between 2014 and
2026, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
In a first step, Norway and Sweden have placed an order for
335 vehicles worth 200 million euros, to be delivered between
2015 and 2017, Rheinmetall said.
Shares in the company extended gains and traded up 2 percent
at 1000 GMT.
($1 = 0.7345 Euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Arno Schuetze)