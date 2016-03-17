UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
DUESSELDORF, Germany, March 17 German defence and automotive group Rheinmetall more than tripled its dividend to shareholders after a return to profit at its defence unit bolstered earnings for 2015.
The group said on Thursday it would pay shareholders a dividend of 1.10 euros per share for 2015, compared with 0.30 euros a year earlier. According to a Reuters poll of analysts, that was still below consensus for 1.53 euros.
Rheinmetall also said it expected its group sales to rise to 5.5 billion euros ($6.2 billion) this year from 5.1 billion last year and its operating profit margin to widen to 6 percent from 5.5 percent.
The Duesseldorf-based arms and car parts manufacturer had already reported last month that its defence unit swung back to a clear profit in 2015, driving overall sales and operating profit that easily beat expectations for the group.
($1 = 0.8861 euros) (Reporting by Anneli Palmen; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.