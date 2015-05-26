FRANKFURT May 26 German defence group
Rheinmetall is establishing a joint venture with
Polish armaments group PGZ to develop an armoured fighting
vehicle, it said on Tuesday, confirming a report in German
business daily Handelsblatt.
The report said the two firms aimed to build an amphibious
tank for the Polish army and later for export abroad, to be used
mainly in reconnaissance.
PGZ was not immediately available to comment.
Polish defence spending, at around 2 percent of gross
domestic product, is among the highest in Europe. The country
recently raised it in a move whose urgency was underscored by
Russia's intervention in neighbouring Ukraine.
Rheinmetall's defence division is loss-making. The group
warned on profits twice last year, partly due to German
restrictions on arms-related exports to countries including
Russia.
Handelsblatt said Poland aimed to procure around 200 tanks
for over 300 million euros ($326 million) to replace its
Soviet-era fighting vehicles.
It said Rheinmetall and PGZ planned to start developing the
vehicles later this year and start supplying them in three to
four years' time.
