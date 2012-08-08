FRANKFURT Aug 8 German group Rheinmetall
plans to restructure its tank activities to increase
profit at its defence business, which saw operating profit drop
about 90 percent in the first quarter.
Rheinmetall said on Wednesday it aimed to achieve an
"economically optimal site structure" at the business,
Rheinmetall Landsysteme (RLS), without saying whether it was
considering shutting facilities or cutting jobs.
"Possible solutions are to be discussed and decided on in
joint talks with the works council," it said.
RLS has about 1,500 employees at its four German sites in
Kiel, Kassel, Unterluess and Gersthofen, where it makes battle
tanks, mine clearing systems and howitzers.
Operating profit at Rheinmetall's defence division, which
includes RLS, dropped to 4 million euros ($5 million) from 38
million in the first three months of this year, partly on
one-time effects and lower sales of its most profitable
products.
Rheinmetall does not break out results for RLS. The defence
division also includes a joint venture with truck maker MAN
to which Rheinmetall earlier this year shifted
production of military wheeled vehicles, as well as Rheinmetall
Waffe Munition, which makes weapon systems for the Leopard 2
tank, produced jointly with Krauss-Maffei Wegmann.
Rheinmetall - which plans to float its other main business,
automotive, on the stock exchange - is due to publish
second-quarter results on Friday.
($1 = 0.8052 euro)
(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Maria Sheahan;
Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)