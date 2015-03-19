DUESSELDORF, Germany, March 19 Rheinmetall plans a return to profitability this year for its defence unit, which was hit in 2014 by the withdrawal of an export licence for a training centre in Russia and provisions for potential warranty claims from a naval gun project.

The German company said it targeted an operating profit margin of 3 percent for the defence unit this year, and 8 percent at its automotive division, which propelled group sales 6 percent higher last year and cushioned a fall in profits.

Rheinmetall, which together with Krauss-Maffei Wegmann makes the Puma infantry fighting vehicles used by the German army, said group sales should rise to between 4.8 and 5 billion euros ($5.1 and $5.3 billion) this year from 4.69 billion last year.

But the dividend for 2014 will be cut to 0.30 euros per share from 0.40 euros, it said.

Rheinmetall reported last month that earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell to 160 million euros in 2014, or 102 million including special items from 213 million a year earlier.

It said on Thursday its EBIT margin should rise to 5 percent this year from 3.4 percent last year, before special items. ($1 = 0.9389 euros) (Reporting by Anneli Palmen; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)