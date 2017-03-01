BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
FRANKFURT, March 1 German defence and automotive group Rheinmetall reported a better-than-expected 23 percent year-on-year jump in 2016 operating profit on Wednesday, driven by its defence unit.
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) were 353 million euros ($373 million), above the 342 million-euro average estimate in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.9476 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Joshua Franklin)
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.