* Adjusted 2014 EBIT 102 mln euros, misses 130 mln target
* Q4 defence orders up 76 pct to 1.22 bln eur
(Releads on orders, adds shares, analyst)
By Georgina Prodhan
FRANKFURT, Feb 19 Germany's Rheinmetall
reported a 76 percent jump in fourth-quarter orders at
its problem-hit defence division, lifting its shares more than 4
percent on Thursday.
Rheinmetall warned twice on profits last year as Germany
cracked down on arms export licences, forcing it to abandon
plans to supply a combat training centre for Russia and delaying
other projects.
On Thursday, it said problems at its defence division, which
also included a fine to settle a Greek bribery investigation,
led to higher-than-expected charges of 58 million euros in 2014.
It posted a 2014 adjusted EBIT of 102 millions euros,
missing its target of 130 million, despite a strong performance
at the automotive division, which made a record EBIT of 184
million.
Sales rose 6 percent to 4.69 million euros versus a Reuters
analysts' forecast of 4.64 billion.
Demand for products to reduce pollution and emissions helped
sales at its automotive division.
ORDER INTAKE
The market focused on a fourth-quarter defence order intake
of 1.22 billion euros ($1.39 billion) as well as a 10 percent
currency-adjusted sales increase in automotive.
The shares rose to a five-month high of 42.15 euros. By 0827
GMT they were up 4.4 percent at 41.97 euros, leading a flat
German mid-cap index.
"We believe the results in Defence will recover," analyst
Gordon Schoenell of Bankhaus Lampe wrote in a note, retaining
his "buy" rating on the stock.
Analysts said they believed Rheinmetall had booked an order
worth 500 million to 600 million euros for wheeled armoured
personnel carriers for Algeria.
Rheinmetall's exposure to the defence market, which accounts
for about half its sales, means it trades at a 15 percent
discount to German automotive suppliers, at 14 times 12-month
forward earnings, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Germany is the world's third-largest arms exporter behind
the United States and Russia, but the government endorsed a more
stringent application of export rules last year after arms sales
to non-aligned states soared.
The industry has begun to consolidate in Europe in response
to shrinking arms budgets.
Germany's Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, currently a partner of
Rheinmetall's for Puma infantry fighting vehicles, plans to
merge with French rival Nexter.
($1 = 0.8747 euros)
(Editing by Greg Mahlich and Jason Neely)