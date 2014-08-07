* Germany revokes export permit for Russia contract

* Rheinmetall now sees 2014 oper profit of 200-220 mln eur

* Previous target was for 230-250 mln eur

* Says in talks to claim damages from German govt

* Shares indicated 4.7 pct lower (Adds background on Russia contract, sales forecast, shares)

FRANKFURT, Aug 7 Rheinmetall slashed its 2014 operating profit aim after the German government withdrew its approval for a contract with Russia and the group shifted some of its automotive business to a joint venture.

Germany's economy ministry earlier this month halted Rheinmetall's planned export of combat simulation equipment to Russia, going beyond recently imposed European Union sanctions which block future defence contracts.

Rheinmetall said it expected a financial hit of between 15 million and 20 million euros ($20-$27 million) from the decision to block the contract and that it was in talks with the German government to claim damages due to the withdrawal of the export license.

"Rheinmetall is working hard to ensure that these burdens are kept as low as possible including the utilisation of all available legal options," it said in a statement on Thursday.

When asked earlier this week about possible compensation claims from Rheinmetall, German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel, who has said he wants stricter export controls on weapon sales, replied: "This is not about money, this is about lives."

Rheinmetall said it now saw group earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) coming to between 200 million and 220 million euros, down from a previous target range of 230 million to 250 million.

It also cut its sales forecast for 2014 to between 4.6 billion and 4.7 billion, from a previous 4.8-4.9 billion after it agreed to shift a unit making aluminium engine blocks to a joint venture with China's Hasco.

(1 US dollar = 0.7477 euro) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle and Maria Sheahan)