* Expects 2016 sales of 5.6 bln euros, previous forecast 5.5
bln
* Sales of weapons and ammunition jump 44 pct in third
quarter
* Shares indicated up 2.7 pct
(Adds details on defence unit, analyst poll, CEO quote, share
indication)
FRANKFURT, Nov 3 Germany's Rheinmetall
raised its 2016 sales forecast on Thursday after third-quarter
results beat expectations thanks to a strong performance by its
defence unit, which profited from rising government military
budgets.
Rheinmetall said it now expected sales of 5.6 billion euros
($6.2 billion), up from a previous forecast of 5.5 billion. It
confirmed its goal for a 6 percent operating margin.
Sales of weapons and ammunition jumped 44 percent in the
quarter, helping to lift Rheinmetall's overall sales to 1.3
billion euros, which beat the average estimate of 1.26 billion
euros in a Reuters poll.
"With our defence sector, we are benefiting from many
countries' growing demand for security precaution solutions,
both in civil and military areas," Chief Executive Armin
Papperger said in a statement.
Group earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 30
percent to 79 million euros, comfortably above the poll average
of 75 million euros.
Rheinmetall shares were indicated 2.7 percent higher before
the Frankfurt market open, at the top of the German mid-cap
index.
($1 = 0.8997 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Maria Sheahan and
David Clarke)