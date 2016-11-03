* Expects 2016 sales of 5.6 bln euros, previous forecast 5.5 bln

* Sales of weapons and ammunition jump 44 pct in third quarter

* Shares indicated up 2.7 pct (Adds details on defence unit, analyst poll, CEO quote, share indication)

FRANKFURT, Nov 3 Germany's Rheinmetall raised its 2016 sales forecast on Thursday after third-quarter results beat expectations thanks to a strong performance by its defence unit, which profited from rising government military budgets.

Rheinmetall said it now expected sales of 5.6 billion euros ($6.2 billion), up from a previous forecast of 5.5 billion. It confirmed its goal for a 6 percent operating margin.

Sales of weapons and ammunition jumped 44 percent in the quarter, helping to lift Rheinmetall's overall sales to 1.3 billion euros, which beat the average estimate of 1.26 billion euros in a Reuters poll.

"With our defence sector, we are benefiting from many countries' growing demand for security precaution solutions, both in civil and military areas," Chief Executive Armin Papperger said in a statement.

Group earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 30 percent to 79 million euros, comfortably above the poll average of 75 million euros.

Rheinmetall shares were indicated 2.7 percent higher before the Frankfurt market open, at the top of the German mid-cap index.

($1 = 0.8997 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Maria Sheahan and David Clarke)