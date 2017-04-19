New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
BERLIN, April 19 Asked about plans to build a Rheinmetall factory in Turkey, a German Economy Ministry spokesman said setting up a company abroad did not require permission from the German government but transferring knowledge did.
"Just founding a firm abroad is not subject to foreign trade law but transferring knowledge to a firm abroad, for example, which also happens if you start up production, is subject to foreign trade law and would need to be approved by us," a spokesman for the Economy Ministry said on Wednesday.
Rheinmetall started making plans for a factory in Turkey more two years ago. The group's CEO Armin Papperger told German newspaper Tagesspiegel last month that it was not yet producing anything. (Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Michelle Martin and Victoria Bryan; Editing by Madeline Chambers)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.