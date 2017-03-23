DUESSELDORF, March 23 Germany is banning defence
contractor Rheinmetall from shipping some products to
Turkey amid a row over campaign appearances by Turkish officials
to drum up support for a referendum that could boost President
Tayyip Erdogan's powers.
"The German government is currently denying clearance for
some export contracts", Rheinmetall Chief Executive Armin
Papperger told reporters on Thursday after the release of its
full-year results.
He said Rheinmetall remained in talks with Turkey over a
contract to supply a defence system for its Leopard battle
tanks, after the country lost 10 such vehicles in its war
against the Islamic State.
Rheinmetall and peer Krauss Maffei jointly build the Leopard
tanks.
Erdogan said on Wednesday that Europeans would not be able
to walk safely on the streets if they kept up their current
attitude towards Turkey, his latest salvo in the row over
campaigning by Turkish politicians in Europe.
(Reporting by Anneli Palmen; writing by Arno Schuetze; editing
by David Clarke)