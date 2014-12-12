Dec 12 Rheinmetall AG

* Relevant cartel authorities have meanwhile given their go-ahead for KS Aluminium-Technologie GmbH's joint venture with Huayu Automotive Systems Co., Ltd. (HASCO), majority owned by China's SAIC Group.

* The agreement has now been closed with the transaction taking effect under contractual law