* RHI says cannot maintain original plan for plant
* Says still fully committed to Brazil, Latin America
VIENNA, Sept 17 Austrian fireproof materials
maker RHI said it was rethinking its plans for a new
plant in Brazil after the country raised import duties and
introduced new anti-dumping duties in a bid to protect local
manufacturers and revive its economy.
RHI said a year ago it was investing an initial 85 million
euros ($112 million) to build a plant in Queimados that was due
to come on line in the third quarter of 2013.
The plant, which was approved by the Brazilian government in
the second quarter of this year, planned to import some of the
materials it needed for manufacturing from abroad.
"We cannot maintain our original plan in its existing form
in the light of the changed and more onerous situation and
therefore we are acting quickly and flexibly with the long term
success in mind," Chief Executive Franz Struzl said on Monday.
He added in a statement: "We are fully committed to Brazil
and all of South America as an important part of our growth
strategy and will continue to expand our market share with our
team in Brazil."
Brazil has rolled out more than a dozen stimulus measures
since a sharp slowdown in late 2011, including raising tariffs
on 100 foreign products to protect local manufacturers from a
flood of imports.
RHI's Queimados plant was designed to produce 60,000 tonnes
per year, more than half of which was destined for the domestic
market and the rest for elsewhere in South America.