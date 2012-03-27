VIENNA, March 27 Austrian fireproof materials
maker RHI AG has extended the contract of Chief
Executive Franz Struzl and two other management board members by
five years, it said on Tuesday.
Struzl, who turns 70 in July, took the CEO job vacated when
Henning Jensen resigned last September.
He is a former chief executive at steel products group
Voestalpine and managed Villares Metals in Brazil, a company of
the Boehler-Uddeholm Group.
RHI said after a supervisory board meeting that Chief
Financial Officer Mark Eckhout would resign from the management
board at the end of this month and would take an important
position in the development of its U.S. business.
It named Barbara Potisk-Eibensteiner as CFO for five years
as of April 1.
