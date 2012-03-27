VIENNA, March 27 Austrian fireproof materials maker RHI AG has extended the contract of Chief Executive Franz Struzl and two other management board members by five years, it said on Tuesday.

Struzl, who turns 70 in July, took the CEO job vacated when Henning Jensen resigned last September.

He is a former chief executive at steel products group Voestalpine and managed Villares Metals in Brazil, a company of the Boehler-Uddeholm Group.

RHI said after a supervisory board meeting that Chief Financial Officer Mark Eckhout would resign from the management board at the end of this month and would take an important position in the development of its U.S. business.

It named Barbara Potisk-Eibensteiner as CFO for five years as of April 1. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Holmes)