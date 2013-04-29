BRIEF-Steel Strips Wheels gets 5000 wheel order from Europe
* Says co expects order to be repeat order in current financial year
VIENNA, April 29 Austrian fireproof materials maker RHI AG has boosted its stake in India's Orient Refractories Ltd (ORL) by 26 percent to reach just under 70 percent of the voting rights, RHI said on Monday.
RHI had bought a 43.6 percent stake in ORL from core shareholders in March and then made a mandatory offer that got it the additional shares.
In all it has spent around 50 million euros ($65.5 million)for its ORL stake, it said in a statement.
($1 = 0.7634 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Jane Baird)
KABUL, May 31 At least nine people were killed and more than 90 wounded were taken to Kabul hospitals after a huge car bomb exploded in the Afghan capital on Wednesday, a public health official said, and the casualty total could rise.