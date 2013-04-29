VIENNA, April 29 Austrian fireproof materials maker RHI AG has boosted its stake in India's Orient Refractories Ltd (ORL) by 26 percent to reach just under 70 percent of the voting rights, RHI said on Monday.

RHI had bought a 43.6 percent stake in ORL from core shareholders in March and then made a mandatory offer that got it the additional shares.

In all it has spent around 50 million euros ($65.5 million)for its ORL stake, it said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7634 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Jane Baird)