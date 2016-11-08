VIENNA Nov 8 Austrian fireproof industrial materials maker RHI reported a higher than expected increase in its third-quarter operating profit helped by a better product mix and positive net effects from a power supply contract in Norway.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 32.5 million euros ($35.9 million) in the three months through September from 22.8 million a year ago, the group said on Tuesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast EBIT of 27.3 million euros.

The company confirmed it expected an operating EBIT margin of roughly 8 percent for the year, about 1 percentage point better than last year.

However, it said that should it take any decision on plant structure in the fourth quarter following its planned acquisition of Magnesita, it could lead to non-cash impairment losses of up to 10 million euros this year. ($1 = 0.9055 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Victoria Bryan)