VIENNA Aug 7 Austrian fireproof materials maker
RHI AG reaffirmed its forecast for higher
profitability in 2012 after its second-quarter operating profit
rose 10.3 percent to 44.1 million euros ($54.7 million), easily
beating market expectations.
Its margin on earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose
to 9.3 percent from 9.2 percent. Analysts polled by Reuters had
on average expected operating profit to fall 2.8 percent to 38.9
million euros.
"Price increases in combination with a positive contribution
to earnings from the initiated backwards integration projects as
well as a higher share of industrial business should lead to a
further increase in the EBIT margin in the second half of the
year, which leads us to expect a higher EBIT margin in the
entire year 2012 than in the previous financial year," it said
on Tuesday.
($1 = 0.8056 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields)