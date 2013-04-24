By Tessa Walsh
| LONDON, April 24
LONDON, April 24 Private equity firm Apax
Partners is finalising a deal to buy Italian auto parts
distributor Rhiag from Alpha Associes in the first Italian
leveraged buyout in a year, bankers and investors said on
Wednesday.
The sale could value Rhiag at more than 500 million euros
($650.75 million) or more than 6.25 times the company's roughly
80 million euros of earnings.
Bain Capital was previously reported to have been in
exclusive discussions to buy the company last
June.
Apax Partners declined to comment.
The last Italian buyout was agreed in May 2011, when BC
Partners bought clothing retailer Gruppo Coin for 930 million
euros.
Alpha bought Rhiag in a 2007 buyout and tried to list the
company on the stock exchange in 2011. The IPO, which valued the
company at up to 398 million euros, was pulled due to adverse
market conditions.
($1 = 0.7683 euros)
(Reporting by Tessa Walsh; editing by Keiron Henderson)