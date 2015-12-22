TripAdvisor's quarterly revenue rises 5.7 pct, shares up
May 9 Travel review website operator TripAdvisor Inc reported a 5.7 percent rise in quarterly revenue as it earned more from click-based advertising.
Dec 22 Auto parts supplier LKQ Corp said it agreed to buy the holding company of Italy's Rhiag-Inter Auto Parts Italia SpA in a deal valued at 1.04 billion euros ($1.14 billion) on an enterprise basis.
The deal is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2016, LKQ said on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.91 euros) (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
May 9 Travel review website operator TripAdvisor Inc reported a 5.7 percent rise in quarterly revenue as it earned more from click-based advertising.
May 9 Nvidia Corp reported a 48.4 percent jump in quarterly revenue, helped by strong demand for its graphics chips and its diversification into fast-growing areas such as self-driving systems and artificial intelligence.