Dec 22 Auto parts supplier LKQ Corp said it agreed to buy the holding company of Italy's Rhiag-Inter Auto Parts Italia SpA in a deal valued at 1.04 billion euros ($1.14 billion) on an enterprise basis.

The deal is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2016, LKQ said on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.91 euros) (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)