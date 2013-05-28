* Calls company strategy "erratic"
* Wants RHJI to stop BHF buy from Deutsche Bank
* Analysts see poor chance of success
BRUSSELS, May 28 A group of hedge funds has
demanded the break up of the Belgium-based owner of private bank
Kleinwort Benson, citing poor share performance and "erratic"
strategy.
The group, representing 4 percent of share capital and led
by Geneva-based Equilibria Capital Management, is asking RHJ
International (RHJI) to give its more than 200 million euros
($258.78 million) in free cash back to shareholders and work
towards a full break up, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
RHJI said its book value at the end of March this
year was 7.2 euros per share. Its share price now is just over
half that at 3.98 euros per share, down almost a quarter in the
past two years.
RHJI, a former investor in industrial companies, changed its
strategy to focus on financial firms with its acquisition of
Kleinwort Benson in 2009 from Commerzbank for 225 million pounds
($339.78 million).
The shareholders group is asking for RHJ to halt any further
acquisitions, and described RHJI's plan to buy Deutsche Bank's
BHF-Bank unit, which is currently being examined by
the German regulator, as "ill-considered".
"They should focus on the core business which is Kleinwort
Benson, rather than hunting another bank when they don't have
enough cash to do it on their own," Equilibria Capital
co-founder Daniel Tafur told Reuters.
"RHJI has a lot of overhead and needs to slim down its
business via divestments, returning cash and looking for the
best strategic alternative for Kleinwort Benson."
RHJI did not immediately return a request for comment on the
shareholder break up attempt.
However, Deutsche Bank said: "We are still optimistic to
conclude the sale of BHF bank with RHJI."
The shareholders group, which also includes Britain's Polar
Capital, French Mantra Investissement, Spain's Alpha Plus, and
Cayman Islands-based Overseas Asset Management, hopes the
request will be included on the agenda of RHJ's annual
shareholders' meeting on June 18.
"We are disappointed with RHJI's poor track record and
failure to generate value for shareholders, the result of what
we believe to be an erratic corporate strategy," Equilibria
Capital co-founder Fabio Lopez Ceron said in a statement.
Petercam analyst Matthias De Wit said the group had a low
chance of success.
"It seems a relatively small group," he said.
"Given that the quorum for a break up is set at elevated
levels so I think that the odds of the plans to succeed are
quite low given that the amounts represented are insignificant
relative to the required threshold."
RHJ's biggest shareholders are U.S.-based Franklin Equity
Group, holding 15 percent, Ripplewood Holdings CEO Timothy
Collins with 13 percent, and U.S. fund BlackRock with 9 percent.