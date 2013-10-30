* Bafin says no regulatory decision to come any time soon
* RHJI says Blackrock left consortium of bidders
* BHF to be sold for 354 mln eur in cash and shares
By Robert-Jan Bartunek and Alexander Hübner
BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT, Oct 30 Kleinwort Benson
owner RHJ International faced a new regulatory delay
on Wednesday in its attempts to buy Deutsche Bank's
BHF-Bank, stalling a process which has already lasted two years.
The hold up in a deal valued at 354 million euros ($487
million) in its latest shape came after German regulator Bafin
said a modified offer would have to be re-submitted afresh.
"For that reason, no decision is to be expected in the short
term," a Bafin spokesman said.
Those comments came hours after Kleinwort retooled the deal
to exclude former co-investor Blackrock to meet
regulatory concerns, and said it was confident of approval in
the coming weeks.
The saga raises questions about how open Bafin is to foreign
bank takeover offers and prolongs Deutsche Bank's role as
stepmother to BHF, which Germany's flagship lender hopes to shed
as part of wider efforts to reduce its balance sheet size.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment specifically on Bafin's
response, saying it still aimed to sell BHF. Deutsche is
conducting a wider restructuring designed to boost returns and
lower its regulatory capital requirements.
"We are confident that the sale will be a success," a
spokesman said.
RHJI announced exclusive talks to buy BHF from Deutsche Bank
in June 2011, only to see Bafin refuse the deal, citing concerns
about BHF's ability to withstand a crisis on its own.
RHJI beefed up its offer in September 2012 by bringing in
more investors including China's Fosun Group, BMW heir
Stefan Quandt, and funds controlled by U.S. investor Timothy C.
Collins and Blackrock.
In 2011, Bafin also scotched Deutsche Bank's initial plan to
sell BHF to LGT, a bank owned by the royal family of
Alpine principality Liechtenstein. LGT and BHF had drawn up a
ready-to-sign agreement but decided not to pursue it following a
conversation with the Bonn-based regulator.
Deutsche has sought a buyer since it inherited BHF with its
1 billion euro purchase of Sal. Oppenheim in March 2010.
Under the latest proposal, Kleinwort Benson would acquire 91
percent of BHF for 322 million euros in cash, while RHJI would
acquire the remainder by issuing shares to Deutsche Bank.
RHJI and the remaining co-investors agreed to raise their
funding to step into the breach left by Blackrock's departure.
One of the people familiar with the approval process told
Reuters in August that Bafin had asked Blackrock to provide
details about how it would support BHF in a
crisis.