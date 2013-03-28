BRUSSELS, March 28 RHJ International,
which owns London-based Kleinwort Benson, suffered a net loss of
84.4 million euros ($107.9 million) in 2012, weighed down by an
adjustment in the value of its stake in Japanese natural
nutrition company Shaklee.
RHJI, originally the Japanese arm of buy-out company
Ripplewood, has been selling off its Japanese and other
industrial holdings and focusing on a new life as a financial
services company.
RHJI said the results of financial services and merchant
banking operations had improved, while still making losses, and
said that it was making progress in its planned purchase of BHF
Bank from Deutsche Bank, while waiting for Germany
regulatory approval.
RHJI made a net profit of 8.5 million euros in 2011, with a
large gain on its non-financial holdings.
($1 = 0.7824 euros)
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)