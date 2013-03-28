BRUSSELS, March 28 RHJ International, which owns London-based Kleinwort Benson, suffered a net loss of 84.4 million euros ($107.9 million) in 2012, weighed down by an adjustment in the value of its stake in Japanese natural nutrition company Shaklee.

RHJI, originally the Japanese arm of buy-out company Ripplewood, has been selling off its Japanese and other industrial holdings and focusing on a new life as a financial services company.

RHJI said the results of financial services and merchant banking operations had improved, while still making losses, and said that it was making progress in its planned purchase of BHF Bank from Deutsche Bank, while waiting for Germany regulatory approval.

RHJI made a net profit of 8.5 million euros in 2011, with a large gain on its non-financial holdings. ($1 = 0.7824 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)