BRUSSELS May 15 Holding group RHJ International will sell a 39 percent stake in Japanese household products company Shaklee International for 38.2 million euros ($49.58 million), the group said on Wednesday.

After the transaction the group said it would still have a stake of 1.6 percent in Shaklee.

The divestment is one of the final disposals RHJ is making in its transformation from a industrial holding to a financial group with private bank Kleinwort Benson as its main asset.

($1 = 0.7705 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, editing by Foo Yun Chee)