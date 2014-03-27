BRUSSELS, March 27 RHJ International SA : * Consolidated loss across the group reduced by 21 pct to EUR 66.4 million (2012: EUR 84.4 million) * Company costs across RHJI and Kleinwort Benson Holdings reduced by 40 pct to EUR 30.6 million (2012: EUR 51.0 million) * EUR 51 billion assets under management ("AUM"); financial services revenues of approximately EUR 300 million * At a headline level, operating income was 12 pct lower than the prior year at £81.1 million (2012: £92.3 million) * Short-term expected to remain tough with impact of operational changes being offset by low interest rate, tight credit spread market environment * Business is well-positioned for growth, with a healthy pipeline * Other financial services business is well-positioned for growth, with a healthy pipeline