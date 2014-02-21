UPDATE 4-Pence says United States will honour refugee deal with Australia
* U.S. President Trump called resettlement plan a "dumb" deal (Adds Australian Senate inquiry report, paragraphs 12-13)
BRUSSELS Feb 21 RHJ International SA : * Kleinwort benson group and Rhj International confirm approval from bafin for
the acquisition of bhf-bank * German financial regulator, bafin, has confirmed that it has no objections to
the proposed acquisition of bhf-bank ("bhf").
* U.S. President Trump called resettlement plan a "dumb" deal (Adds Australian Senate inquiry report, paragraphs 12-13)
* CBRC says "overall risk situation remains complex and severe" Commercial bank NPLs total 1.58 trln yuan by end-March