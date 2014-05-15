May 15 Rhj International Sa
* Assets under management ("aum") at bhf-bank increased to
38.9 billion (31 december 2013: 38.5 billion),
* Improved banking margins and treasury performance helped
drive a small uplift in revenues at kleinwort benson wealth
management ("kbwm")2.
* Management is targeting pre-tax profitability of >60
million supported by annualised net new inflows of 4-6% of aum.
* The aim is to deliver these two years after the
transformation of bhf-bank has been completed, and will be
driven primarily by revenue synergies, balance sheet management,
cost reduction and efficiency improvements.
