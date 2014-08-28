Aug 28 RHJ International SA :

* Pro-forma operating loss across group fell to 13.4 million euros for six months to June 30 from 19.7 million euros in 2013

* Consolidated result on statutory basis, including three months contribution from BHF, was profit of 108.7 million euros(2013: loss of 52.1 million euros)

* Net interest and investment income 25.6 million euros versus 6.7 million euros year ago