Oct 26 Moody's Investors Service upgraded its credit rating on Central Falls, Rhode Island, to B2 from Caa1 after the tiny city's emergence from Chapter 9 bankruptcy.

The credit rating agency also revised its outlook on the city to positive. The actions affect $14.7 million of outstanding general obligation bonds.

The city's state-appointed receiver won court approval for a bankruptcy plan on Sept. 6, laying out an exit course just 13 months after filing.