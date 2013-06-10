BRIEF-Everbridge prices follow-on public offering
* Everbridge Inc - priced its offering of 3.3 million shares at a price to public of $19.85 per share
June 10 Moody's Investors Service downgraded Woonsocket, R.I.'s general obligation credit rating to B3 from B2 on Monday, saying it could cut the rating further if the city is unable to get an advance on state aid to meet upcoming debt service payments.
The action affects about $214.3 million of outstanding debt, including debt issued the Rhode Island Health and Education Building Corporation.
TOKYO, April 6 Bank of Japan governor Haruhiko Kuroda has emphatically missed his single most important performance indicator, and yet is looking a good bet for a second term - the first in more than half a century - if the 72-year-old can face the strain.
NEW YORK, April 5 BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, on Wednesday said Cisco Systems Inc Chief Executive Chuck Robbins has been nominated to serve on its board of directors.