Sept 1 Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd:
* Today announces its intention to list on the main board of
the securities exchange operated by the JSE Limited
* Offer will comprise an issue of new shares by rfg and a
pro rata sale, comprising about 25 pct of holding of existing
shares by existing shareholders
* The issue of new shares is expected to raise gross
proceeds of approximately R600 million
* Net proceeds will be used to settle certain existing bank
borrowings and all shareholder funding and to fund investment to
drive further growth
* Pre-Tax cost savings associated with the recapitalisation
are expected to be about R76 million per annum
* Morgan Stanley & Co, Merchant Bank appointed joint global
coordinators, joint bookrunners for offer
* RMB has been appointed to act as transaction sponsor in
relation to the listing