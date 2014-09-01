JOHANNESBURG, Sept 1 Rhodes Food Group Holdings,
a South African manufacturer of frozen food and prepared meals,
said on Monday it planned to raise 600 million rand ($56
million) through a listing in Johannesburg.
Rhodes, which supplies major retailers such as Pick N Pay
and Shoprite with jams, pastries and sausage
rolls and sells canned citrus in Britain, said in a statement it
would use the proceeds to pay off debt and fund growth,
including in sub-Saharan Africa.
As part of the listing Rhodes said it wanted to issue to
shares equivalent to around a quarter of its existing stock.
Morgan Stanley, FirstRand's Rand Merchant
Bank unit and Renaissance Capital have been appointed joint
coordinators and bookrunners, Rhodes said.
($1 = 10.6425 South African Rand)
(Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Cropley)